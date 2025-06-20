Head to Head Contrast: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) versus Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $10.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 208.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.77 billion 10.30 $741.52 million $10.45 27.17 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $210.45 million 4.21 $95.88 million $0.68 15.86

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 11 7 0 2.32 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 5 2 3.29

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $310.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 37.08% 11.81% 5.24% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 40.66% 7.29% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

