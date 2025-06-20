Analyzing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group 24.58% 10.97% 3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Hammerson has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hammerson and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 1 0 2 2.75 Brixmor Property Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Brixmor Property Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $167.01 million N/A -$63.94 million N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.29 billion 6.14 $339.27 million $1.05 24.55

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

