Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Associated Banc by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

