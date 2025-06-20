Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Head to Head Survey

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 17.38% 4.32% 1.96% Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Franklin Street Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $327.73 million 6.89 $34.53 million $0.46 38.07 Franklin Street Properties $115.99 million 1.52 -$52.72 million ($0.64) -2.66

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Retail Opportunity Investments and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 6 0 0 1.86 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

