Reviewing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 1 1 0 2.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -36.95% -15.75% -13.84% Internet Initiative Japan 6.30% 14.74% 6.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Internet Initiative Japan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $247.28 million 2.50 -$98.06 million ($0.24) -6.73 Internet Initiative Japan $2.08 billion 1.70 $131.56 million $1.47 26.24

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.