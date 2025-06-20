Robert W. Baird Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $30.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

