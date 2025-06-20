SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

