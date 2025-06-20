Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) vs. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Critical Survey

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A -19.81% -18.63% Pacira BioSciences -14.78% 13.78% 7.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.4% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares I-Mab and Pacira BioSciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $3.89 million 48.91 -$22.23 million N/A N/A Pacira BioSciences $700.97 million 1.59 -$99.56 million ($2.28) -10.59

I-Mab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacira BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for I-Mab and Pacira BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 2 1 3.33 Pacira BioSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.05%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Summary

I-Mab beats Pacira BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors. The company is also evaluating opportunities to develop Lemzoparlimab, a fully human CD47 monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy. It has strategic licensing agreement with Ferring International Center SA to research, develop, make, have made, import, use, sell and offer to sell FE301, an interleukin-6 inhibitor. The company has clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody givastomig in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of gastric and esophageal cancer. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.