Head to Head Review: SmartKem (SMTK) and The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartKem and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SmartKem $80,000.00 -$10.33 million -0.31 SmartKem Competitors $3.91 billion $538.62 million -37.69

SmartKem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get SmartKem alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SmartKem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartKem N/A -249.75% -164.50% SmartKem Competitors -393.04% -31.79% -3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summary

59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SmartKem peers beat SmartKem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About SmartKem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartKem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartKem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.