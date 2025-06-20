Head to Head Review: SmartKem (SMTK) and The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartKem and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
SmartKem $80,000.00 -$10.33 million -0.31
SmartKem Competitors $3.91 billion $538.62 million -37.69

SmartKem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SmartKem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
SmartKem N/A -249.75% -164.50%
SmartKem Competitors -393.04% -31.79% -3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartKem peers beat SmartKem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About SmartKem

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

