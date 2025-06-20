Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.1%

Trimble stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.