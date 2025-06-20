Financial Comparison: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Augusta Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$15.23 million ($0.07) -29.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -6.12

Profitability

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -2.63% -2.08% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.10%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

