Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $30.00

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. This represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $799,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,265.83. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,375 shares of company stock worth $3,157,417. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 85.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

