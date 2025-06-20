NIKE’s (NKE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

