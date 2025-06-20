Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $14.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,623,000 after buying an additional 76,712 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,971,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 668,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.