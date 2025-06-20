Head-To-Head Analysis: Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) vs. Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ntt Data and Grafiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Grafiti 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Ntt Data has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.46 billion 1.24 $940.20 million $0.68 39.60 Grafiti $386,085.00 0.02 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ntt Data and Grafiti”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and Grafiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.08% 4.99% 1.88% Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grafiti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Grafiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ntt Data beats Grafiti on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Grafiti

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

