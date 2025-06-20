Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $150.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

