Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $18,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.