Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Intelligent Bio Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $303.91 million 1.37 -$184.35 million ($1.01) -10.13 Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.11 million 4.11 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its stock price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.85%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -14.61% -3.73% -2.43% Intelligent Bio Solutions -319.85% -176.55% -93.89%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

