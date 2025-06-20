Analysts Set Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Price Target at C$18.50

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFP shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Canfor stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$12.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.38.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

