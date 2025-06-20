Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $3.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Free Report ) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Affimed worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

