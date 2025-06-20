Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $3.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affimed Stock Performance
Shares of AFMD opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
