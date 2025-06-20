Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

