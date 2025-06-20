NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:NKE opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

