Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

