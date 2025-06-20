FrontView REIT’s (FVR) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

FVR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVR

FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FVR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In related news, CEO Randall Starr acquired 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.