Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.2%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.