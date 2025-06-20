Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9731 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

About Deutsche Telekom

)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

