Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives $65.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on LINE shares. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 target price on Lineage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

LINE opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Lineage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth about $5,722,000. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 37.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 21.7% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 197.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 191,362 shares during the period.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

