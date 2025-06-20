Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of Telus Digital stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Telus Digital has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Telus Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Telus Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Telus Digital by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Telus Digital by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 83,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Telus Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

