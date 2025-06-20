Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of SAGE opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 747.63% and a negative return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

