Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,035. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,421,593 shares of company stock worth $133,064,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.