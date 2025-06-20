Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

In other news, Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $2,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,597,039 shares in the company, valued at $89,422,389.54. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,808 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,370.88. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock worth $24,985,345 and have sold 1,167,228 shares worth $14,036,119. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 6.9%

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

