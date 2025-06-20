Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.06 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

