Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target at $3.67

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 568.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

