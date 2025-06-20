Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. China Renaissance began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.28.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $710.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.69. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $728.80. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $19,127,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

