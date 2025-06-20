AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$791.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.75. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.46.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,440 shares of company stock worth $1,136,048 and have sold 114,552 shares worth $1,260,920. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.