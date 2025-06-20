Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire has a 52 week low of C$31.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 1,852 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.16, for a total value of C$85,488.32. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

