Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Argus

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

