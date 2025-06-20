Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

