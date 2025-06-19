Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 662,253 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $436,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

