Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 67,918 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.