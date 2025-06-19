Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

ORCL stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

