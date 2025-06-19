ORG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 458.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.18. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

