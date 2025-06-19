Fox Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fox Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 14.7% of Fox Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

