Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. The company has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

