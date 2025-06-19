Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.32 and its 200 day moving average is $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

