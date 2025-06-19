Aspiriant LLC Buys 859 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

