Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0%

QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.46 and its 200 day moving average is $503.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

