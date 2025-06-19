PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.