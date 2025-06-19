Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $468.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

