Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

